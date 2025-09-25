Trade Fair: Demolition or not, I’ll continue to build — Magnus Merchandise CEO

By Efe Onodjae

The Chief Executive Officer of Magnus Merchandise, Chief Magnus Ike, whose multi-billion-naira property was among the buildings demolished Thursday at the Trade Fair Complex, has declared that the action will not stop him from expanding his business.

“Demolition or not, I’ll continue to build. Lagos is for all of us, we go nowhere,” the businessman told Vanguard while meeting with foreign partners inside the demolished property.

Ike, who insisted he had federal government documentation before laying the foundation, faulted the Lagos State Government’s move, stressing that no official notice was ever served on him.

“I am not an illiterate. I attended the University of Lagos and had most of my education in this city. I know the proper route. If any notice was sent to me, I would have obeyed,” he maintained.