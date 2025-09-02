DELTA: Twist in Ojei, BEDC saga, as police arrest activist

By Emma Amaize

THERE is a new twist in the case between a Delta-based activist, Victor Ojei, and the Benin City Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC, in Asaba, Delta State, over an alleged N4.87million electricity bill, as the police arrested the activist, on Saturday.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Bright Edafe, confirmed that “Victor Ojei, aka Wong Box, is now in the custody and will be arraigned for the above-stated offenses soonest, please.”

The police had earlier on Saturday declared a manhunt for Ojei, alleging that he attacked some BEDC officials, who came to disconnect electricity from his residence, with a cutlass on May 29.

Edafe said the activist was arrested on August 14, but he allegedly jumped bail, necessitating his re-arrest.

However, Ojei petitioned the Inspector General of Police, accusing the police of bias, and the BEDC of trespassing into his residence to disconnect electricity against the provisions of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC.

He said, “On May 29, 2025, BEDC staff trespassed into my private compound without lawful notice of disconnection as mandated under the NERC under Connection and Disconnection Procedures, 2007 (Regulation 5), and attempted to disconnect my power supply although neither I nor my four tenants owed any outstanding electricity bill for that month.

“When challenged, they arrogantly insisted on disconnecting. I was in my garden working with my cutlass at the time when I was transplanting nursery fruits (guava, orange, tangerine, and soursop) alongside bitter leaves and scent leaves.

“At no point did I attack or threaten them, yet they filmed me without consent to later blackmail and intimidate me. I only told them, as you can hear from the video, that they should leave my compound because they came to disconnect my compound without my consent or an official letter and due process as required by the NERC.

“At no point did I use the cutlass on anyone or approach anyone face-to-face, as seen in the video and eye witnesses that were there that fateful day.

“BEDC returned on 6th August 2025, in my absence, and not only disconnected my supply but also stole my wires, cutting them off and leaving with them, an act amounting to theft under sections 383 and 390 of the Criminal Code.

“On August 14, 2025, I was suddenly invited by the DPP of ‘A’ Division for an ‘interview’ the next day, despite this matter already being under investigation at Delta State Police Command following my petition to the Commissioner of Police.”

“The DPO, during our discussions, displayed clear bias in favour of BEDC, never condemning their illegal trespass, theft, or violation of NERC regulations, yet focused solely on a video showing me holding my garden cutlass, a tool of my trade, while I was working at my home garden, as though it were evidence of criminality.

“This same DPO has failed to act in far more serious cases already incident at his station, such as a child abduction incident on July 15, 2025, until my organisation petitioned the syndicates to the Delta State Commissioner of Police, of which the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Delta Command is investigating the case.

“His sudden zeal in my case, coinciding with BEDC’s presence, clearly demonstrates selective enforcement and abuse of power.”

According to the PPRO’s response to Ojei, “On May 29, 2025, about 1100 hours, staff of BEDC went on official duty to disconnect the electricity supply from defaulting customers.

“On getting to the house of the suspect, Victor Ojei (Wong box) at Anyameluhor Street, Asaba, whose outstanding bill sums up to N4,870,780, they were disconnected.

“The suspect, upon sighting the BEDC staff, rushed to them and attacked them with a cutlass (video attached), insisting that they must reconnect his compound. The technician, out of fear of being murdered by the suspect, reconnected the light.

“The suspect did not stop at that, he continued to threaten them, and in the process, a pregnant BEDC staff member fell, and Victor Ojei charged at her with the cutlass. In the attached video, the suspect, Victor Ojei, was heard visibly shouting at the BEDC staff, stating the following,” he said.