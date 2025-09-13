Delta: Odidi community laments oil spill, appeals for aid

By Jimitota Onoyume

Odidi community, Warri south West local government area in Delta state has appealed for relief materials from Heritage Energy Operational Service Limited (HEOSL), Federal and the Delta state governments to cushion the impact of a recent spill from the Forcados pipeline in the area.

In a press statement Chairman of Odidi community , Preye Okrikpa, said the oil spill polluted the river and farm lands, stressing that the economic life of the area was severely impacted.

According to him, fishermen and farmers had been idle since the sad incident and their source of livelihood destroyed.

He said: “The spill has contaminated our water and disrupted the livelihoods of residents who rely on fishing and farming.

“The urgent need for food, clean water, and other basic necessities to support the affected families after the spill. The oil spill has wreaked havoc on our community.

“Our waters are polluted, our crops are dying, and we are left with little to sustain ourselves.

“We are calling on Heritage Petroleum, as well as the federal and state governments, to provide us with immediate assistance to help us through this crisis.

“We are calling for urgent relief material to cushion starvation in Odidi community”.