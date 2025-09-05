Delta govt urged to prioritize host communities in pipeline contracts

The Committee for Transparency and Good Governance (CTGG) has called on the Delta State government to ensure that host communities play a central role in the awarding of pipeline surveillance contracts.

In a statement signed by its National Secretary, Comrade Onos Austin, the group emphasized that communities directly affected by oil exploration and production should not be left out of decisions concerning security and protection of pipelines.

The CTGG argued that the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act 2010 and the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 both provide for host community participation in the management of oil and gas assets.

According to the group, awarding contracts without adequate input from these communities could weaken local involvement and trust.

“The oil facilities and the pipelines are in our communities,” the statement read. “Ensuring that host communities are engaged in safeguarding them will reflect the spirit of the law and also promote peace and accountability.”

The group also raised concerns about political inclusiveness ahead of 2027, urging leaders across Delta State to protect the interests of all ethnic nationalities, including the Urhobo.

While reaffirming its commitment to peaceful advocacy, the CTGG stressed that it would continue to promote fairness, transparency, and the protection of community rights in matters relating to oil and gas.