Delta Assembly approves transfer of General Hospital, Otu-Urdu to FG

The Delta House of Assembly on Tuesday approved Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori’s request to transfer General Hospital Otor-Udu to the Federal Ministry of Health.

The governor’s request was unanimously approved during the plenary of the Assembly presided over by the Speaker, Mr Dennis Guwor, in Asaba.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the aim is to enable the Federal Ministry of Health to convert and upgrade the General Hospital in Udu Local Government to a Federal Medical Centre.

According to Oborevwori, the initiative aims to enhance access to quality healthcare services for citizens of Delta and create job opportunities.

”To actualise this, the State Executive Council, at its third meeting held in July 22, 2025, considered and approved the collaboration with the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Health and subsequent establishment of the Federal Medical Centre.

”As part of the pre-requisites to this, it is the resolution of the State House of Assembly to consider the transfer, ” he said.

Consequently, the Majority Leader of the assembly, Mr Emeka Nwaobi, moved a motion for the assembly to approve the governor’s request.

The motion, which was unanimously adopted by the assembly when put to a voice vote by the Speaker, was seconded by Mr Ferguson Onwoh (Isoko South II).

Guwor directed the Clerk of the Assembly, Mr Otto Aghoghophia, to transmit the resolution of the House to the governor for assent.

Vanguard News