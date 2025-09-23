Delay ‘ll leave Nigeria behind in digital trade, Deputy Speaker warns

Benjamin Kalu

…Says Parliament key to Nigeria’s digital trade breakthrough

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has warned that any delay in embracing digital trade reforms could see Nigeria and Africa left behind in the global economy.

Speaking to Vanguard Newspapers on the sidelines of the just concluded World Trade Organization (WTO)–Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Steering Committee session at the WTO Public Forum 2025 in Geneva, Switzerland, Kalu said parliament must lead the way in lawmaking, advocacy, and oversight to drive digital transformation.

The WTO Public Forum is the organization’s largest annual outreach platform, where governments, lawmakers, business leaders, civil society, and academics come together to discuss global trade issues.

The IPU, the world’s body of national parliaments, works with the WTO to ensure that legislators play an active role in shaping trade governance.

Kalu who currently represents Nigeria on the WTO–IPU Steering Committee, which provides parliamentary input into global trade debates and ensures lawmakers contribute directly to shaping international trade policy, said: “Just as I emphasized in my earlier speech, the theme of our conversation—focused on the role of parliament in digital trade—is not a mere technical footnote. It is a reality, a defining fact of our time. The world has already moved in this direction, and any delay risks leaving us behind while others surge ahead.

“Trade is no longer what it used to be. Relying solely on traditional trading systems will not deliver the economic value we seek. Globally, the marketplace has gone digital, and the encouraging news is that Nigeria has already taken a few important steps forward through laws we have passed, as well as those currently before parliament. These cover critical areas such as privacy protection, governance, and the private sector space.

“The real issue, however, is not just embracing the digital space—it is about communicating its value to those who must use it. Africa remains an evolving continent, with much of our trading practices still rooted in traditional systems. To the average cocoa or palm oil seller, all that matters is receiving payment into a bank account. Many have not yet realized that digital trade can simplify transactions, expand markets, and increase value.

“Digital innovation is already disrupting tradition, and people need to embrace these reforms. Parliament’s role is crucial here. By making, advocating, and debating new laws, we can create awareness and build public confidence. When citizens listen to parliamentary debates—grounded in research and focused on vital issues—they begin to see the benefits of entering the digital space.

“If we want to succeed in the African Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA, synergy across all countries on the continent is essential. We need platforms that harmonize activities within the digital trade space so that no nation is left to operate in isolation. That is why I have proposed a legislative toolkit to monitor how parliaments across Africa are addressing this subject. I also advocate stronger legislative scrutiny to ensure sound laws are made, and more importantly, to ensure their implementation matches the speed and urgency of present demands.

“This is the gap we must bridge—and it is the role parliament must play to drive digital trade and Africa’s economic future.”