Declining Oil Theft: FG urged to increase Tantita’s contract sum

By Tunde Oso

The Mayor of Urhoboland and former militant leader, Eshanekpe Israel, also known as Akpodoro, has appealed to the Federal Government to increase the value of the pipeline surveillance contract awarded to Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL).

Akpodoro said the call became necessary following reports of steady improvement in Nigeria’s crude oil production and reduction in theft, which he attributed to the operations of TSSNL, managed by High Chief Government Ekpemupolo (Tompolo).

Citing a report by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), he noted that Nigeria’s crude oil losses declined significantly from an average of 102,900 barrels per day in 2021 to 9,600 barrels per day in July 2025—a 94.57 percent reduction.

He commended the Federal Government and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) for engaging private security firms in protecting oil assets, describing the community-based surveillance model as effective.

Akpodoro urged President Bola Tinubu, through the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to expand TSSNL’s operational scope to cover more areas, arguing that such an extension would further curb oil theft.

According to him, with increased support and funding, the private security firm could play a decisive role in eliminating crude oil theft across Nigerian waters.