Declare snake bite emergency in Benue – Activist urges state govt 

…laments increasing cases in rural communities

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Renowned Benue humanitarian worker and activist, Ukan Kurugh has urged the Benue state government to declare a snake bite emergency in the state.

Mr. Kurugh said the call became necessary following the increasing rate of snake bite related deaths in the rural communities of the state.

The call came on the heels of the recent death of 14-year-old displaced Chagu Terhemen, who was taking refuge with his parents at the Agagbe Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camp in Gwer West Local Government Area, LGA, of state and was attacked by a snake while on his way to the farm with his father.

The deceased died a few days later following the inability of his parents to immediately access medical attention for him.

The IDPs camp was also said to have recorded several cases of snake bites since the beginning of the year.

Lamenting the incidents of snake bites in parts of the rural communities of the state and the inability of victims to afford the treatment, Mr. Kurugh on his verified social media page, urged the government to act swiftly and decisively on the matter.

Kurugh said: “The rising number of snake bite related deaths in Benue State has reached an alarming and unacceptable level.

“Week after week, lives are being lost, lives that could have been saved if timely and affordable access to anti-venom were guaranteed.

“To make matters worse, the soaring cost of anti-venom, driven by profiteering among dealers and sellers, is placing life saving treatment out of reach for many. This exploitation during a health crisis is both inhumane and intolerable.

“We cannot continue like this. The government must act swiftly and decisively by declaring snake bite a State Emergency and ensuring urgent intervention including free or subsidized anti venom, public awareness campaigns, and better healthcare support in affected communities.”