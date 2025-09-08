DAPPMAN urges calm, dialogue to avert crisis in oil and gas sector

The Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) has appealed for calm and constructive dialogue among stakeholders in the downstream oil and gas industry amid growing concerns over possible industrial action that could disrupt petroleum supply and distribution nationwide.

In a statement signed by its Executive Secretary, Olufemi A. Adewole, the association stressed that industrial harmony remains vital to protecting jobs, sustaining government revenues, and ensuring stability in the sector. It warned that any strike would have far-reaching consequences for ordinary Nigerians, businesses, and the broader economy.

DAPPMAN called on the Federal Government to intervene swiftly to address the grievances of concerned parties, noting that engagement at the roundtable remains the most effective way to achieve lasting solutions.

“Our consistent position has been collaboration with government, labour unions, investors, and other critical stakeholders to ensure uninterrupted petroleum supply, protect workers’ rights, and sustain investment,” Adewole stated.

The association urged all parties to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritize negotiations that balance the interests of all stakeholders. DAPPMAN reaffirmed its commitment to fostering peace, cooperation, and progress in the oil and gas sector for the overall benefit of Nigeria and its citizens.