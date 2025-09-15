Dangote Refinery launches CNG-powered trucks, dismisses NUPENG’s monopoly claim

Dangote Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) trucks loading Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery gantry, during a press conference to mark the first anniversary of petrol rollout and the official presentation of CNG-powered trucks for fuel distribution at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Lekki, Lagos, on Monday, 15 September 2025.

By Bayo Wahab

Aliko Dangote, the President of Dangote Group, has announced the rollout of his refinery’s 4,000 CNG-powered trucks amid allegations of monopoly by the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG).

Speaking at a press conference to mark the first anniversary since the refinery began petrol production, Dangote said the trucks will create at least 24,000 jobs across Nigeria.

NUPENG had earlier accused Dangote Refinery of planning to crush the activities of Petroleum Truck Drivers.

The union also warned Nigerians against the offer of free nationwide delivery of petroleum products by the refinery to dispensing stations, describing the move as a ‘Greek gift.’

Reacting to the claim, Dangote said the deployment of his refinery’s CNG-powered trucks, contrary to NUPENG’s allegation, is not intended to displace tanker drivers, but aimed at generating thousands of new employment opportunities.

“We have not displaced any jobs; we are creating many more. The CNG trucks will not be operated by robots. Our employees earn salaries three times the minimum wage. Our drivers receive a living wage, life insurance, health insurance covering themselves, their spouses, and up to four children, as well as a lifelong pension. We are not only employing drivers but also mechanics, fleet managers, and other professionals to support the CNG fleet.”

Dangote urged other industry players to invest in the sector, saying “he doesn’t want to be a monopoly.”

On NUPENG’s claim that Dangote Refinery denied its workers the right to enjoy freedom of association and unionisation, the industrialist clarified that while the company respects trade unions, membership is a personal choice for each driver.

Following the recent announcement that the refinery is ready to begin free distribution of petrol to stations at a reduced price, Dangote maintained that the first batch of CNG-powered trucks has begun taking turns at the gantry to load petroleum products.

Vanguard News