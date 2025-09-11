Home » News » Dangote refinery begins free petrol delivery Monday, slashes price to N841/litre
September 11, 2025

Dangote refinery begins free petrol delivery Monday, slashes price to N841/litre

Dangote refinery has said it will commence free direct supply of petrol across the country from Monday, September 15.

The refinery also slashed petrol retail prices to N841 per litre in Lagos and the South West. For Abuja, Edo, Kwara, Rivers and Delta states, it will be N851 per litre.

It made the announcements in a post on its X page on Thursday.

