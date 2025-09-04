Dangote Industries not owner of truck in Enugu crash, say police report

Police in Enugu State have confirmed that the truck involved in last week’s fatal accident along the Enugu–Port Harcourt Expressway does not belong to Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), but to Visco Investment Global Limited, a third-party operator.

According to a statement by the Enugu State Police Command, two separate crashes occurred on 3 September 2025 along the Ozalla/4-Corner axis, leaving 10 people dead and 10 others hospitalised.

The first crash, around 9 a.m., involved a Howo truck laden with cement and branded Visco Investment Global, a Toyota Corolla, a Foton bus, and a Daihatsu Hijet mini bus. The collision caused the truck head and Corolla to go up in flames, killing five occupants of the car, while another passenger in the mini bus also died.

The Enugu State Police Command regrets to inform the public of two separate but tragic fatal road accidents that occurred today, 3rd September 2025,… pic.twitter.com/GNSXbYPsGC — Enugu State Police Command (@Enugu_PoliceNg) September 3, 2025

A second crash later in the day, around 3 p.m., involved a Sino truck belonging to Global Investment and a tricycle. Police said the truck, also carrying cement, rammed into the tricycle, killing all four of its occupants. Ten others injured in both crashes are still receiving treatment.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, described the crashes as “avoidable,” ordered a thorough investigation, and urged motorists to prioritise safety, especially during the high-risk Ember Months.

In response to widespread reports linking the incident to the Dangote Group, the company issued a statement clarifying that the vehicle was not part of its fleet.

“Investigations have revealed that the truck belongs to Visco Investment Global Limited,” Dangote Industries said, adding that it was engaging relevant agencies to establish why the vehicle carried the company’s logo without authorisation.

The Group expressed concern over what it described as “the increasing spread of misinformation” linking it to such tragedies without substantiated evidence. “We urge the public and the media to refrain from circulating unverified claims,” the statement continued.

Dangote Industries further pledged to step up measures against the unauthorised use of its brand identity, while promising to cooperate fully with police investigators. “We categorically reject any attempt to exploit such tragedies for malicious or financial gain,” the company said, reaffirming its commitment to corporate responsibility, safety, and integrity.