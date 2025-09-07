Dalori mobilises Borno’s insurgency, flood victims for CVR

Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, APC Deputy National Chairman (North)

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Deputy National Chairman North of the All Progressives Congress ( APC ), Hon Ali Bukar Dalori has began the mobilisation of Borno residents affected by Boko Haram insurgency and the last year’s flood disaster to fully participate and ensure they register in the ongoing continuous voters registration ( CVR ).

Speaking during the mobilisation campaign at Dalori Ward in Konduga local government area, Hon Dalori said the effort aims to ensure that vulnerable groups, particularly the victims of insurgency, flood and the underage in the previous election, but are now eligible to vote, obtain their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs).

He said the mobilisation drive became necessary because, the insurgency and floods have displaced thousands of people, leaving them without access to basic necessities, including their right to vote after losing access to their voters cards.

The APC National Deputy Chairman added that the initiative seeks to bridge the gap and empower these individuals to participate in the democratic process.

” The mobilisation effort is expected to make a significant impact on the voter registration process, particularly among Internally Displaced Persons ( IDPs ) , and flood victims who may have lost their voter’s card or have been disenfranchised due to their circumstances.

” Some people have the voters’ cards, but due to security challenges and the last year’s flood disaster that displaced over a million persons, they lost their voters cards. Some of them during the 2023 election, they have not reached voting age, now that they have reached voting age, we have come to mobilise all of them to participate in the ongoing continous voters registration excercise to vote in the 2027 general elections,” Dalori said.

Dalori noted that in the 2023 general elections in the State, the APC recorded huge votes for all the elective positions beginning from the presidency to the least, saying that the party intend to triple the votes it recorded in 2023 in the upcoming 2027 general elections.

Appreciating the mobilisation visit of the APC Deputy National Chairman North to Dalori community and Konduga Council, a youth leader, Bulama Modu, said the turning out of the residents in participation of the continous voters registration is an indication that the people have Hon Dalori in their hearts.

He said for the people to defy security threats and honour the call by Dalori for them to participate in the excercise , depicts the eagerness of the residents to massively participate in the 2027 general elections.

In the same vein, Aishatu Umar, a resident of Dalori who participated in the continous voters registration excercise commended Hon Dalori for the mobilisation visit to the community and Konduga in general, saying they have formed women groups to sensitise their people who have lost their voters cards during Boko Haram attacks, flood or fire incidents in their communities to come out and participate in the exercise.