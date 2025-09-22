Cybercrime: ‘Sowore must face trial’ – US group berates SERAP, Amnesty International

Omoyele Sowore

Justice For All Nations (JFAN), a United States of America (USA) based non-governmental organisation has described call by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project and Amnesty International Nigeria, on President Bola Tinubu to order the withdrawal of criminal charges on cybercrimes filed against self-appointed activist, Omoyele Sowore, as self-serving and hypocritical.

The group insisted that Sowore must be tried, and he should be prepared to produce the court judgement in which President Tinubu was convicted to defend his reckless statement.

According to a press statement issued on Monday, and signed by its Coordinator, Dr Dada Popoola, JFAN said it was strange that Amnesty International could turn itself to a defender of impunity, blackmail and “activism for cash” that Sowore is known for.

JFAN, which described SERAP as “some people’s business enterprise” under the guise of Civil Society Organisation, said it was not unexpected that such an organisation would stand in defence of someone who called the President of Nigeria a criminal.

In the United States, where Sowore hides to perpetrate his business of “Cashtivist and Blackmail,” can any citizen who has not been convicted by a court of law be called a criminal?

The group asked where Amnesty International and SERAP were when people were being killed in Rivers State in 2019, to rig election for the candidate of Sowore’s party, African Action Congress (AAC).

In their desperate bid to rig the 2019 governorship election in Rivers State for Governor Rotimi Amaechi’s candidate that whom Sowore sold the AAC ticket to, one of those that were killed was Dr Ferry Gberegbe, a lecturer at the Ken Saro Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori, Rivers State. What did Amnesty International and SERAP do then?

JFAN called on relevant anti-corruption and security agencies in Nigeria to beam their search lights on Civil Society Organisations and human rights activists, describing most of them as vehicles for money laundering and terrorism funding.