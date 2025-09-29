CVR: INEC records 6.2m online, 1m physical registrations

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reports that it has recorded 6.2 million online pre-registrations in its ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), with in-person registration reaching over one million as of September 28.

The commission disclosed this in its regular update on the exercise released on Monday.

According to the week six update on the online pre-registration, a total of 6,232,673, representing 52.15 percent of the total, were female, while 2,982,335, representing 47.85 percent, were male.

The statistics also showed that 4,230,715 of the figure were youths between the ages of 18 and 34, while 1,565,824 were students, and 137,865 were Persons Living with Disabilities (PWD).

Upon completion of both online and physical registration, the update showed that at the end of week five, 537,743 online registrants and 466,389 in-person registrants had completed their physical registration.

It also showed that of the figure 555,077, representing 55.28 percent, were female, 449,055, representing 44.72 percent, were male, while 742,379 were youths between the ages of 18 and 34.

It also revealed that 354,406 of the total figure were students, while 13,987 were PWDs.

