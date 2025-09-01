CVR: INEC dismisses ADC’s alleged figure manipulation in Lagos

INEC chairman, Yakubu Mahmood

The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) in Lagos State has described the African Democratic Congress’s (ADC) allegation of figure manipulation in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in the state as unfounded and inaccurate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ADC recently alleged possible manipulations of the online pre-registration exercise for the CVR in Lagos State, among other states.

Reacting in a statement on Monday in Lagos, Mr Taiwo Gbadegesin, Head, Voter Education and Publicity, INEC, Lagos State, said that the speculation remained a figment of the party’s imagination.

“The Lagos registration figures are consistent with past CVR trends and reflect the state’s demographic realities: a large. youthful and tech-savvy population.

“In the last CVR (2021-2022), Lagos recorded the highest number of registrations nationwide.

“The State’s total registered voters rose from 6,570,291 before the exercise to 7,060,195 afterwards. The current figures, therefore, align with this established pattern.

“It is also important to note that the present data covers not only new registrants but also citizens applying for transfers, replacements of lost of damaged Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and updates to personal information.

“It is therefore inaccurate to equate the totals solely with fresh registrations,” Gbadegesin said.

According to him, the numbers also reflect the commission’s effective deployment as well as the state office’s numerous and sustained public awareness efforts.

He said that INEC had been promoting transparency in carrying out its constitutional mandate.

“INEC Lagos operates an open-door policy, making daily registration data available to interested stakeholders.

“The commission urges political actors and the public to please avoid needless speculations and rely on verified data and official information.

“INEC Lagos State remains fully committed to its constitutional mandate of delivering free, fair, transparent and credible elections beginning with an inclusive, credible and accountable voter registration,” Gbadegesin said.

NAN recalls that INEC on Aug. 18 launched a nationwide CVR with online pre-registration via its portal: https://www.cvr.inecnigeria.org OR www.cvr.inec.gov.ng.

The in-person physical registration/biometric capturing started one week after on Aug. 25.

INEC had on Aug. 25 revealed that a total of 1,379,342 Nigerians completed the online pre-registration process in the first week of the CVR, conducted from Aug. 18 to Aug. 24, 2025.

The CVR State Pre-Registration Report released by the commission showed that Osun State emerged with the highest number of pre-registrations, recording an impressive 393,269 registrants, the largest share by percentage at 28.51 percent.

This was closely followed by Lagos State, recording 222,205 entries, a commanding 16.11 percent of the national total.

Ogun also had a strong turnout with 132,823 pre-registrations, representing 9.63 percent.

However, the opposition ADC has been raising concerns about the genuineness of these figures, alleging manipulations.