Customs reforms key for unlocking Africa’s economic potentials – C-G Adeniyi

By Godwin Oritse

At the ongoing Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2025) in Algiers, Algeria, Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Adewale Adeniyi, has said that deepening customs reforms across the continent will be pivotal to unlocking Africa’s vast economic potential.

He argued that streamlined trade processes and enhanced facilitation remain essential if African exporters are to compete effectively on the global stage.

He said: “Customs reforms are no longer optional; they are essential for Africa to realise its full potential in trade. We must prioritise efficiency, transparency, and innovation to strengthen the competitiveness of African exporters and advance continental integration.”

Adeniyi explained that the Nigeria Customs Service has already rolled out far-reaching modernisation programmes aimed at creating a seamless trading environment. These include the digitalisation of clearance procedures, stronger enforcement systems, and continuous capacity building.

The Intra-African Trade Fair, first held in 2018, has since evolved into the continent’s leading marketplace for trade, investment, and economic exchange. Organisers of the 2025 edition project deals worth $44 billion, bringing together thousands of exhibitors, investors, and government representatives.

Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, further explained d that the Service’s ongoing reforms are in line with the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), positioning Nigeria to serve as a regional hub for trade facilitation and industrial expansion

A key highlight of the Algiers event was the announcement that Nigeria will host the next edition of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2027). The decision has been hailed across the continent as a vote of confidence in Nigeria’s role in advancing regional integration and economic transformation.

“With Nigeria hosting IATF2027, we carry both the opportunity and the responsibility to showcase the results of our reforms and illustrate how Customs can be a driver of sustainable economic growth,” Adeniyi said, reaffirming that the Service is committed to building a transparent, efficient, and technology-driven system for all stakeholders.