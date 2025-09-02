Customs promotes 4 DCGs, 12 ACGs, 3,312 officers, reviews operational strategies

Customs officers

By Godwin Oritse

The Nigeria Customs Service Board (NCSB), at its 63rd regular meeting held today , and chaired by the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, approved the appointment of four (4) Deputy Comptroller-Generals (DCGs) and twelve (12) Assistant Comptroller-Generals (ACGs).

These appointments reflect the Board’s commitment to strengthening leadership capacity within the Nigeria Customs Service and ensuring effective service delivery in line with national economic priorities. The newly appointed senior officers were selected based on merit, experience, and dedication to duty.

The appointments were also made in accordance with available vacancies across the six geopolitical zones, and in strict adherence to the Federal Character Policy of the Government, as stipulated in Section 14(4) of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023.

The Board also confirmed the appointment of the following Deputy Comptroller-Generals (DCGs): AB Mohammed (North-West), GO Omale (North-Central), OC Orbih (South-South), and D Nnadi (South-East).

In addition, twelve Assistant Comptroller-Generals (ACGs) were appointed across various zones: MP Binga (North-East), CA Awo (South-East), AB Shuaibu (North-Central), AT Abe (North-West), K Mohammed (North-West), B Mohammed (North-West), Temmy Daniyan (North-Central), Ben Oramalugo (South-East), OP Olaniyan (South-West), Babayunde Olomu (South-West), Kolapo Oladeji (South-West), and CC Dim (South-East).

In the same vein, the Board approved the promotion of 3,312 senior officers across different ranks, from Comptroller of Customs (CC) to Assistant Superintendent of Customs II (ASC II).

Furthermore, at its 6th Management Meeting held on Friday, 29th August 2025, the Nigeria Customs Service Management approved the promotion of 202 junior officers, ranging from Assistant Inspector of Customs (AIC) to Customs Assistant I (CA I).

These appointments and promotions reflect the Service’s continued commitment to merit-based advancement, equitable representation, and the recognition of excellence in service delivery.

