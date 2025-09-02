Customs intercept arms, ammunition, drones worth over ₦377 million

… One suspect arrested

By Godwin Oritse

In a major crackdown on smuggling activities, operatives of the Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have intercepted a cache of arms, ammunition, and two industrial drones, with a combined Duty Paid Value (DPV) of over ₦377 million.

Speaking to journalists at the FOU headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos, the Unit Controller, Comptroller Mohammed Shuaibu, revealed that the seizures were made as part of ongoing operations to dismantle smuggling networks across the Southwest.

According to him, Customs officers intercepted a Nissan Almera vehicle suspected to be carrying contraband via bush paths near Ilara, Ogun State. Upon inspection, the vehicle was found to contain 15 assorted rifles, including 14 JOJEF Magnum semi-automatic firearms (Italian-made) and one Mossberg pump-action shotgun (U.S.-made, Serial No. P256630).

The firearms, many bearing serial numbers such as 22-0743, 602-H22YT-556, and 698-H21PT-24, were carefully concealed within bales of second-hand clothing and cartons of spaghetti. The seizure also included 4,841 rounds of live ammunition, two bales and a sack of used clothing, and two cartons of Danu Spaghetti.

“Upon sighting our officers, the driver and a passenger abandoned the vehicle and fled into the bush,” Shuaibu said.

In a separate operation along the Akure-Ore axis in Ondo State, another patrol team intercepted a Volkswagen Sprinter bus at about 0910hrs on August 9, 2025. The vehicle was found to be transporting two industrial drones concealed in a wooden box, without any valid documentation.

“One suspect was arrested in connection with this seizure,” Shuaibu added.

He emphasized that the importation of arms, ammunition, and drones without proper documentation—including End User Certificates from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) is a clear violation of national security regulations.

“These seizures demonstrate the Nigeria Customs Service’s unwavering commitment under the leadership of Comptroller-General Adewale Adeniyi to combating smuggling and securing the nation’s borders from the activities of non-state actors,” he stated.

Commending the professionalism and bravery of his officers, Shuaibu said the successful operations were the result of strategic planning, intelligence gathering, and tactical execution.

He also called on Nigerians to support law enforcement by reporting suspicious activities in their communities.

“In line with our commitment to inter-agency collaboration, the seized arms and ammunition will be handed over to the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) for further investigation and possible prosecution,” he concluded.