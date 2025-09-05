Customs generates N3.7trn at Apapa Port in 16 months

Customs officers

By Godwin Oritse

Lagos — The Apapa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has generated N3.7 trillion in revenue over the past 16 months, while also intercepting contraband worth several billions of naira.

This was contained in a document released to journalists on Thursday, reviewing the tenure of Assistant Comptroller General of Customs, Babatunde Olomu, who assumed duty as Customs Area Controller of the command on May 5, 2024.

Between May 2024 and July 2025, the command generated N3.709 trillion. Monthly collections included N175.1 billion in May 2024, N178.2 billion in June, N201.8 billion in July, N189.5 billion in August, N193.9 billion in September, N264.4 billion in October, N229.3 billion in November, and N252.5 billion in December.

In 2025, the command recorded N269.3 billion in January, N216.9 billion in February, N215.9 billion in March, N230.7 billion in April, N230.7 billion in May, N209.1 billion in June, and N214.5 billion in July.

On enforcement, the command recorded 75 seizures within the period, including assorted rifles, ammunition, expired pharmaceuticals, fake drugs, codeine syrup, Tramadol, used clothing, expired margarine, wild animal skins, and stolen vehicles.

Other intercepted items included containers of restricted security gadgets such as drones and telecommunication devices. Among them were 60 units of warrior drones without valid end-user certificates and 53 helicopter drones evacuated from a container, alongside 10 professional FM transceiver walkie-talkies.

The seizures, valued at several billions of naira, comprised 62 pieces of 40-foot containers and 13 pieces of 20-foot containers.

Stakeholders commended ACG Olomu’s leadership, describing Apapa Command under him as a stronghold of revenue generation and enforcement. A clearing agent, Ifeanyi Izuchukwu, attributed the success to inter-agency collaboration and stakeholder engagement.

“The combined feat of surpassing revenue targets ahead of schedule and intercepting billions of naira worth of contraband underscores Customs’ role in stabilising the economy and safeguarding national security,” Izuchukwu said.

Similarly, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, lauded ACG Olomu and his team for their anti-smuggling exploits, noting that Apapa Command handles the highest trade volume and revenue for NCS.

“I want to specially commend Comptroller Babatunde Olomu and his officers for their commitment. Let me advise port users to embrace only legitimate trade. The Service under my leadership is fully committed to detecting all forms of concealment,” Adeniyi stated.