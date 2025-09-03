Customs generates ₦3.7trn in first half of 2025

Customs officers

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) generated ₦3.7 trillion in revenue in the first half of the year, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, has disclosed.

Speaking at the 62nd meeting of the Customs Board in Abuja, Edun said the performance was 12.5 percent above target and 25 percent higher than the same period last year. He attributed the growth to ongoing reforms of the present administration, including progress on the National Single Window initiative.

According to him, the National Single Window — a digital trade platform scheduled for full rollout in 2026 — is expected to streamline import and export processes, cut delays and costs, and enhance competitiveness, thereby creating a stronger business environment for the private sector.

“The National Single Window will give Customs the speed and capacity to process trade more effectively, boosting revenue,” Edun stated.

He described the revenue performance as commendable and said it reinforces the case for deeper reforms to meet the administration’s ambitious fiscal goals.