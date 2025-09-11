Customs confirms over 500,000 applications for 3,927 vacancies

By Godwin Oritse

The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has disclosed that it received 573,523 applications for its 3,927 vacancies.

In a statement by the agency’s spokesman, Mr. Abdullahi Maiwada, said that in line with its statutory mandate to strengthen manpower capacity and enhance service delivery, a total of 3,927 vacancies were declared across the Superintendent, Inspectorate, and Customs Assistant cadres.

The statement said after a rigorous documentary scrutiny, 286,697 candidates were invited to proceed to the next phase.

The statement reads:”The Service received a total of 573,523 applications during the first phase of the exercise. After a rigorous documentary scrutiny, 286,697 candidates were invited to proceed to the next phase. The second stage of the exercise, scheduled to take place from September 14 to 21, 2025, will be conducted through an online Computer-Based Test, CBT, reflecting the Service’s commitment to transparency, accessibility, and fairness in the selection process.

“Candidates shortlisted for the CBT are required to undertake the test at any location of their choice, provided there is reliable internet access. The exercise must, however, be conducted using a laptop or desktop computer equipped with a webcam and a full-screen display, as the application is not mobile phone-enabled. A facial verification process will be carried out during login, therefore, candidates are advised to maintain a neat appearance to avoid difficulties with recognition.

“The CBT application is sensitive to noise and body movement. Accordingly, candidates must remain fully focused throughout the test’s duration, as excessive movement, whispering, or background distractions may result in automatic logout by the system.

“In the same vein, candidates are advised to avoid switching between windows during the test, as such actions will be flagged as malpractice and may lead to disqualification.

“To further assist shortlisted applicants, the Service has made provisions for a mandatory pre-test exercise, which will be conducted two days before the actual CBT. This session will enable candidates to familiarise themselves with the application. In this regard, two separate links will be sent to all shortlisted applicants, one for the pre-test and another for the actual examination.

“Candidates who applied for the Superintendent Cadre (Level 8) should note that they will be invited for an additional CBT in the next phase of the recruitment exercise. This provision does not apply to the Inspectorate and Customs Assistant cadres,” the statement added.