Customs charges 66 newly promoted officers at Seme on greater service, responsibility

By Godwin Oritse

The 66 newly promoted officers of the Seme Border Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have been reminded that their elevation comes with added responsibility, as they were charged to demonstrate higher commitment and dedication to service.



Speaking at the decoration ceremony, Comptroller of the Command, Controller Wale Adenuga reminded the officers that promotions come with both honour and responsibility saying that “This promotion comes with humility. It is not a license for pride but a call to greater service. Carry your junior colleagues along, celebrate with one another, and let us make Seme Area Command the pride of the Service.”

Comptroller Adenuga emphasized that the Command is committed to supporting the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, whose leadership mantra is trade facilitation.



He added that Seme Command will continue stakeholder engagements to ensure the border remains the pride of the Service and the best in the West African sub-region.



Speaking on behalf of the decorated officers, Chief Superintendent of Customs Oreyeni Olufemi expressed gratitude to the CGC, the CAC, senior officers, families, and colleagues pledging that the officers would justify the confidence reposed in them and continue to contribute to the success of the Service.