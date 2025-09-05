Customised panels our strongest contributions to Nigeria’s energy sector’ – Mikano power

Power remains the backbone of modern life, powering homes, hospitals, businesses and the infrastructure that connects societies.

In Nigeria, where power reliability is often unpredictable, the demand for solutions that go beyond the ordinary is stronger than ever.

Meeting this demand requires innovation, engineering excellence and above all, a willingness to tailor systems to specific needs rather than applying a one-size-fits-all approach.

One of Nigeria’s leading power company, Mikano Engineering, said this is precisely the philosophy driving its customised panels, a product line that has steadily become one of the company’s strongest contributions to Nigeria’s energy sector.

Mikano Power, widely regarded for its generator sets, has extended its expertise into the world of panel building and switchboards. With a wealth of global partnerships and years of practical experience, the company designs and builds customised low voltage switchboards (LVSBs) that offer reliability, durability and flexibility to a wide range of clients. Certified by both ABB and Schneider Electric, Mikano’s LVSBs are built to international standards, with form ratings ranging from form one through to form four. Each installation is tailored to the client’s unique needs, incorporating ISO 9001 and ISO 45001 certifications to guarantee quality and safety at every stage.

The strength of Mikano’s approach lies in its ability to translate global expertise into local solutions. Beyond LVSBs, the company also manufactures compact substations giving its customers access to products that are not only globally compliant but also engineered to withstand Nigeria’s challenging weather conditions. These substations are built with durable materials, with vents positioned strategically to aid airflow, while their voltage transformers are centred for easy maintenance and improved safety.

For the small household, these customised panels bring a promise of uninterrupted comfort. Nigerian families, long accustomed to the frustrations of power cuts, can rely on automatic transfer systems and carefully designed distribution boards that ensure electricity flows seamlessly from the national grid to backup power. The result is a home that remains functional, comfortable and safe regardless of what happens on the wider grid.

In real estate, the story is different, but the need is just as pressing. Developers and estate managers today must think beyond providing four walls and a roof; power availability has become a key selling point. Mikano Power’s customised panels allow residential estates and high-rise complexes to function as smart, self-sufficient communities. Through load management systems, compact substations and advanced monitoring tools, developers can offer residents reliable electricity that is both efficient and safe. In a market where tenants and buyers are increasingly demanding, this has become a competitive advantage.

The hospitality industry, too, is finding value in Mikano Power’s customised approach. For hotels and resorts, guest satisfaction often rests on the invisible guarantee of constant power. From the moment guests check in to the time they check out, they expect their rooms to remain cool, elevators to run smoothly, and restaurants to serve without interruption. Mikano ensures that such facilities run seamlessly, integrating load sharing systems, motor control centres for heavy equipment and automatic transfer systems that guarantee power transitions so smooth they are hardly noticed. By tailoring every solution to the unique requirements of each property, Mikano helps hotels maintain the premium experience their guestsdemand.

Perhaps no sector underscores the importance of customised panels more urgently than healthcare. In hospitals, power is not simply about convenience; it is about life and death. Mikano’s solutions for hospitals are built with this in mind. Transfer switches ensure that vital machines such as ventilators, surgical equipment and monitoring devices never lose power, even for a moment. Distribution systems prevent damaging surges, while compact substations manage large and sensitive loads with ease. Every installation is designed to the highest international standards, giving healthcare professionals the confidence that they can save lives without worrying about electricity.

On a much larger scale, infrastructure projects such as airports, factories, railways and industrial complexes also depend on reliable energy management systems. These projects often involve massive loads and highly complex requirements. Mikano provides solutions that synchroniseand balance these heavy demands while maintaining efficiency and safety. Its substations, feeder systems and advanced distribution technologies are designed to endure harsh operating conditions while delivering stable performance. In this way, Mikano plays a role not just in powering facilities, but in enabling national growth by supporting the backbone of industrialisation and infrastructure.

What makes Mikano Power’s customised panels particularly significant is the philosophy behind them. They are not generic products pulled from a shelf; they are carefully designed answers to specific problems. Each installation is born out of dialogue with the client, a study of their needs and a commitment to meeting international best practices. With backing from global giants like ABBand Schneider Electric, Mikano Power combines global expertise with local understanding. The result is a product that is as strong in performance as it complies, bridging the gap between Nigeria’s realities and the world’s standards.

Durability is another factor that sets Mikano Power apart. The customised panels and substations are built to last, using materials that can withstand harsh weather while ensuring that internal conditions remain stable. Their ventilation systems prevent overheating, while designs allow for easy maintenance — a detail that may seem small but makes a major difference in cost and reliability over time.

Ultimately, Mikano Power’s customised panels represent more than just an energy product. They represent a mindset that recognises the central role electricity plays in modern life, and the responsibility that comes with providing it. Whether it is the peace of mind for a family at home, the seamless experience for a hotel guest, the life-saving reliability in a hospital or the long-term resilience of a national infrastructure project, Mikano is proving that power is not only about supply but also about precision, safety and possibility.

In a market where the demand for reliable electricity continues to grow, Mikano Power has positioned itself as a partner in progress. Its customised panels are a reflection of a company that listens, adapts and delivers. And in doing so, it reaffirms its reputation not just as a leader in generators but as a pioneer in comprehensive, world-class energy solutions.