Culture key to strengthening Nigeria–China ties – Envoy

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

China’s Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Yu Dunhai, has said cultural exchange remains a vital bridge in deepening cooperation and friendship between Nigeria and China.

Speaking at the Mid-Autumn Festival celebration held at the China Cultural Centre in Abuja, Yu said the annual festival, which symbolizes reunion, harmony and blessings, goes beyond artistry and is a heartfelt expression of our warmest wishes for the China–Nigeria friendship.

“Cultural exchange, as a vital part of China–Nigeria relations, serves as a bridge that strengthens cooperation across all sectors,” the envoy said.

Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Dr. Mukhtar Yawale Muhammad, praised the Chinese artists for their breathtaking display.

He described the shared October 1 national day of Nigeria and China as a powerful symbol of aligned aspirations for pride, development, and progress.

He said, “The melody of the Chinese flute, the synchrony and harmony exuded by the dance movements, the near spine breaking flexibility performance and intense discipline of the martial arts performance we saw, was quite exhilarating.”

Deputy Director-General of the Shenzhen Bureau of Culture, Media, Tourism and Sports, Mr. Li Qiangqiang, said cultural exchange was a dialogue of the heart and the cornerstone of friendship.

He expressed optimism that the collaboration between Shenzhen and Nigeria would inject new vitality into the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between our two nations and contribute to building a China–Africa community with a shared future for mankind.

The event featured performances by the Shenzhen Opera & Dance Theatre, the Shantou Acrobatic Troupe, and the Shenzhen XingZhe Fusion Band, as well as a photo exhibition showcasing Shenzhen’s transformation into a global hub of technology and creativity.