Cultists kill 4, injure 15 at burial ceremony in Anambra

Police have confirmed four persons killed, while 15 others sustained gunshot injuries as suspected armed cultists attacked mourners during burial ceremony in Ezi village, Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said in a statement on Friday in Awka that the incident occurred on September 11in Ogidi community.

According to him, police received a distress call in the late hours of September 11, that armed men suspected to be cultists invaded a burial ceremony and opened fire on mourners.

“This resulted to the death of four persons, while 15 others sustained serious gunshot injuries.

“The Police operatives from Ogidi Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), swiftly mobilised to the scene, restored normalcy and immediately evacuated the victims to hospitals for medical attention.

“In the course of the operation, 16 expended cartridges were recovered as exhibits,”he said.

Ikenga revealed that the command had since launched a discreet investigation to identify, trace and arrest the perpetrators.

He explained that preliminary findings suggested that the incident was connected to a clash between rival cult groups.

The PPRO also said that the state Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, had strongly condemned the incident.

Orutugu assured residents that the command remains resolute in its commitment to rid the state of cult-related violence and other criminal activities.

He stressed that the command had urged members of the public to remain calm, security-conscious and to provide useful information by reporting suspicious movements or persons to the nearest Police formation.

