CSR: NPA MD Dantsoho launches free medical outreach in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo—The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, has launched a free medical outreach targeting women, children, and other vulnerable groups in Taraba State.

Speaking at the pilot exercise in Sintali Ward of Jalingo, the state capital, Dr. Dantsoho explained that the initiative is part of the federal agency’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

He noted that many residents are grappling with various illnesses, stressing that the outreach would significantly reduce the cost of diagnosis and treatment for beneficiaries. According to him, trained medical personnel are on ground to attend to patients, while medications would also be provided at no cost.

While urging residents of the state capital to take advantage of the outreach, Dr. Dantsoho reminded them of their civic responsibility to participate in the ongoing voter registration exercise to enable them elect leaders of their choice.

The Chairman of Jalingo Local Government Area, Aminu Hassan Jauro, commended the NPA MD for facilitating the initiative in his home state. He praised his selflessness and urged other leaders to emulate the gesture. Jauro further called on residents to seize the opportunity to get screened for any underlying illness.

Also speaking, the Medical Director of Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Jalingo, Dr. Aisha Adamu, described Dantsoho’s effort as the kind of support governments need to reach more people. She applauded his foresight and assured that the FMC would continue to provide the necessary backing when called upon.