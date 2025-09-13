CSOs faults NLC President’s intervention in Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan dispute

A civil society organisation, Nigeria Integrity Watch (NIW), criticised Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Joe Ajaero, over his intervention in the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, accusing him of compromising the union’s neutrality and meddling in parliamentary affairs.

In a statement issued on Friday, NIW’s national convener, Dr. John Samuel Nangi, faulted Ajaero’s intervention in the suspension saga of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, saying his actions have compromised the NLC’s impartiality.

According to NIW, the NLC “meddled in the legislature’s internal affairs” by publicly criticising the Senate for not readmitting the senator after her six-month suspension. The group argued that since the matter is already before a court, it should be resolved through the judiciary rather than through public pressure.

NIW further stressed that as Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension was decided during a plenary session, her possible reinstatement should also be determined in plenary, in line with Senate rules.

The group expressed concern that the NLC President had not urged the senator to comply with judicial processes but had instead pressed the Senate to reverse its own rules. “It is unfortunate that the NLC is now seen as encouraging disregard for court pronouncements,” the statement read.

Earlier this week, Ajaero had described the Senate’s stance as “a descent into legislative dictatorship and democratic anarchy,” insisting that the senator’s suspension had expired. NIW countered this position, describing it as inappropriate and accusing the union of overstepping its mandate.

The organisation also claimed that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan has yet to comply with a Federal High Court decision which, according to NIW, required her to issue a public apology and pay a ₦5 million fine.

Calling for Ajaero’s immediate removal, NIW stated that he had “lowered the bar of leadership” and turned the NLC into a “one-man organisation.” It urged all affiliates of the union to act to preserve its independence.

NIW concluded that it was the senator, and not the Senate, who sought an appeal, adding that the legislature should be allowed to resolve the matter through its own internal procedures. The group warned that continued intervention by the NLC could escalate political tensions and damage the union’s credibility.

As at press time, neither Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan nor NLC President Ajaero had publicly responded to the allegations raised by NIW.