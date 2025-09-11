CSOs back service chiefs, urge Nigerians to shun destructive criticisms

By Henry Obetta

A coalition of civil society organisations under the aegis of Campaign Against Injustice (CAI) has called on President Bola Tinubu to disregard mounting calls for the removal of the service chiefs, insisting that destructive criticisms could dampen the morale of the Nigerian military.

In a statement signed by its convener, Abbey Jolaosho, the group argued that it was unfair to heap the blame for Nigeria’s security challenges solely on the service chiefs without critically assessing other factors.

“Nigerians should encourage the Nigerian Army for the services they have rendered and continue to render. Many of them have paid the supreme sacrifice to protect the territorial integrity of Nigeria,” the statement read.

The group noted that terrorism is a global phenomenon, stressing that Nigeria’s armed forces have faced serious setbacks ranging from inadequate equipment to poor remuneration in the past. It added that governors and local government officials also have critical roles to play by ensuring good governance to reduce frustration and hardship, which often drive people into insurgency.

CAI particularly commended the Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, for his leadership style, describing him as “leading from the front” and prioritising the welfare and motivation of troops.

The group further hailed President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for improving welfare packages, citing the increase in soldiers’ daily allowance from ₦1,500 as a welcome step.

CAI also urged governors and local government chairmen to support the President’s agenda by utilising increased federal allocations to improve governance and provide additional support to the military.

“People’s scrutiny should be directed towards the governors and council officials who now receive more than triple allocation to make life easy for the people and also support the military, instead of transferring anger and aggression to the service chiefs,” the statement said.

The group emphasised that while military action (kinetic method) contributes only about 25 per cent to defeating insurgency, good governance and non-kinetic approaches remain crucial in addressing the root causes.

CAI warned that constant negative attacks on the military could lead to desertions and discourage prospective recruits, thereby weakening Nigeria’s security architecture.