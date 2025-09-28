CSOs assure of concerted effort in fight against malaria

malaria

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – IN a bid to eliminate one of Africa’s deadliest diseases, Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa, CAPPA, and other Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, have assured to be foot soldiers for the ‘Big Push’ against malaria.

Therefore, called for inclusion on the decision making table while pointing out that malaria solutions are to be co-created with communities.

In a statement signed by the Media and Communication Officer, CAPPA, Robert Egbe, the World Health Organization, WHO, reaffirmed its commitment to providing evidence-based guidance, scaling up cost-effective products, and strengthening partnerships.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, represented by Mr. Uche Anaowu, described the fight against malaria as Africa’s defining challenge.

He recalled Bill Gates’ bold question: “Can we add malaria to the list of eradicated diseases, alongside smallpox, within the next 30 years?” and affirmed, “Challenge accepted.”

Nigeria’s business leader, Aliko Dangote, also lent his voice virtually, stressing that malaria is “preventable, treatable, and ultimately stoppable” and urging the private sector to invest in sustainable solutions.

The Global Fund, through its representatives, highlighted its $2 billion investment in Nigeria to date and pledged an additional $500 million between 2024 and 2026 to support interventions, including seasonal malaria chemoprevention for 18 million children and expanded distribution of next-generation insecticide-treated nets.

The Turning Point

Speakers unanimously warned that Africa risks missing the 2030 eradication target if the continent continues on its current path. They called for:

Sustainable domestic financing to reduce dependence on international donors.

Political will and accountability from African governments.

Community-driven solutions that empower local participation.

Innovation and data-driven strategies to outpace insecticide resistance, climate change, and population pressures.

From Abuja to Africa: A Call to Action

The Abuja gathering is being hailed as a turning point. Unlike past forums, delegates pledged that the outcomes would not end in resolutions and communiqués but would translate into measurable action.

As one civil society leader put it: “What happens after this meeting is what matters most. If you push, we will pull. Together, we can end malaria.”

The Big Push Against Malaria is therefore more than a campaign—it is Africa’s renewed declaration of independence from a disease that has held the continent hostage for centuries.

According to the statement, Global and African leaders, health experts, parliamentarians, and civil society actors converged on Abuja to chart a new course in the fight against malaria, calling for a decisive “Big Push” to eliminate one of Africa’s deadliest diseases.

The high-level political engagement, hosted by the Federal Government of Nigeria in collaboration with the Roll Back Malaria Partnership, the African Leaders Malaria Alliance, and international partners, emphasized Africa’s central role in ending malaria and the urgent need to move from talk to action.

Malaria: Africa’s Unfinished Battle

In 2023 alone, the world recorded an estimated 263 million malaria cases and nearly 600,000 deaths, with Africa bearing 94 percent of cases and 95 percent of deaths. Nigeria remains the epicenter, accounting for 26.6 percent of global cases and 31 percent of deaths, according to the World Malaria Report 2024.

Children under five remain the most vulnerable, representing three out of every four malaria deaths across the continent. Despite decades of interventions, the Global Technical Strategy (2016–2030) to eradicate malaria has stalled since 2017, leaving Africa far behind its 2025 milestone of reducing mortality and incidence by 75 percent.

Progress and Promise

Welcoming participants, renowned broadcaster Dr. Moji Makanjuola stressed that malaria is not only a health burden but also an economic and social barrier to Africa’s development. She noted that Nigeria has made significant progress since 2000, cutting malaria-related deaths by more than half through community health interventions, treated nets, preventive treatments, and the historic rollout of the R21 malaria vaccine.

“Progress is possible,” Makanjuola declared, “but this Big Push is not about new slogans. It is about aligning leadership, national frameworks, and political will to put existing plans into action with accountability and transparency.”

Nigeria’s Commitment

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Health, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, reaffirmed the country’s determination to lead the malaria fight. Representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he warned that malaria remains a preventable yet deadly disease that continues to devastate families and economies.

“Despite the progress, our current trajectory is not enough to meet global goals,” Salako said.

“We must rethink, join forces, and mount a concerted effort—a Big Push—to overcome insecticide resistance, climate impacts, humanitarian crises, and funding gaps.”

He also underscored the need for innovative strategies, stronger health systems, and domestic resource mobilization, stressing that collaboration across governments, partners, and communities is critical.

Parliament’s Voice: “Enough of Talk Shows”

In a fiery goodwill message, the Chairman, House Committee on AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, ATM, Hon. Linda Ogar, condemned Africa’s cycle of repetitive conferences with little tangible progress.

“Every year we gather for meetings and talk shows, yet Africa continues to carry the heaviest malaria burden.

“Enough is enough. We must begin to focus on homegrown solutions and innovations”, Ogar said.

However, she proposed legislative reforms to transform the National Agency for the Control of AIDS, NACA, into a multi-disease agency addressing HIV, TB, and malaria, with funding sourced from taxes on tobacco, alcohol, luxury goods, telecom levies, and the national consolidated revenue.