C&S Centenary: Youths urged to prioritise education as path to growth, devt

…as Yomi-Sholoye honoured for service

The founder of The New Seraph, Dr. Oluwaseye Yomi-Sholoye, has urged youths in Nigeria to prioritise education as one of the paths to growth and development.

She noted that youths are important to the country and should consider themselves as key stakeholders.

Sholoye said this at the weekend when she was honoured at the Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) Centenary Celebration Award and Gala Nite for her contributions to the church’s growth and her philanthropic engagements.

The event, held at Oriental Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos, brought together clerics, dignitaries, and members of the C&S worldwide in commemoration of 100 years of the church’s establishment.

Speaking after receiving the award, Yomi-Sholoye described the recognition as encouragement to continue her service to the church, while calling on its leadership to prioritise investment in young people.

“The youths are very important to us; they are the future of our church and of Nigeria,” she said. “I encourage them to remain steadfast in their faith, excel in their chosen sectors, and focus on education. The church must do more to support them.”

She also reflected on the church’s evolution, noting that while the C&S was once largely regarded as a miracle-focused ministry, it has now strengthened its commitment to scripture-based evangelism and youth development.

Representing Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Akinmade Ayinde, lauded the church for a century of service, describing it as a partner in governance and social development.

“The C&S has, over the years, gone beyond prayers and worship to impact lives through social interventions such as orphanage support, boreholes, health missions, and youth empowerment,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Chairman of the Centenary Anniversary Steering Committee, Dr. Harold Demuren, described the milestone as evidence of God’s grace and principled leadership since the church’s founding in 1925 by St. Moses Orimolade Tunolase.

He highlighted the C&S’s global recognition through membership of the Organisation of African Indigenous Churches (OAIC) and the World Council of Churches, while paying tribute to past leaders for laying a strong foundation for the next century.

The centenary gala featured praise songs, documentaries, and tributes to Orimolade, who is regarded as the first indigenous African prophet to give Christianity a distinctly African identity.