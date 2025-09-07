Cross River, NIDCOM celebrate historic launch of Nigeria’s first state-level Diaspora Commission Office

Bassey Otu, Governor of Cross River State, presents Seal to Hon (Dr) Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, (NIDCOM)

By Vera Anyagafu

Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), joined forces with Governor, Cross River State, Bassey Otu, his wife, Rev. (Mrs.) Eyoanwan Otu, and the Chairman, Cross River State Diaspora Commission (CRIDCOM) to mark a significant groundbreaking State’s strategy to engage its diaspora community for growth and development.

The official inauguration of the CRIDCOM office in Calabar marked a remarkable and historic milestone.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony NIDCOM Chairman, Hon. Abike Dabiri, commended the State governor’s visionary leadership, saying, “When I saw your Diaspora office, I jokingly said NIDCOM’S office could relocate here”, while also urging other states to follow Cross River’s example.

Similarly, the State governor, Otu praised Hon. Dabiri-Erewa’s trailblasing efforts in fostering stronger connections between Nigeria and its diaspora.

According to him, “Prior to your leadership, there was a gap between Nigeria and other nations. Now, that narrative has transformed.”

The inauguration of CRIDCOM marks the beginning of a new era of collaboration between the state government and its diaspora community, and with plans to host the National Diaspora Focal Persons Summit in October, the State is poised to strengthen its global profile.

However, about 300 Cross River indigenes abroad are expected to visit the state in November 2025 for the Diaspora Day celebrations, further solidifying the state’s connection with its diaspora community. .

As Nigeria’s first state-level Diaspora Commission building, the Cross River CRIDCOM office will bridge the gap between the state’s diaspora community and their home communities, promoting global partnerships, investments, and development.