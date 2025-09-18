Cross-boarder collaboration, data accuracy critical to unlock Africa’s natural resources – Okwuosa

AOW 2025: Paul Morton, Partner Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer; Mr. Roudolph Holali Dirackco, Director Chemslov, Ghana; Engr. Chuka Eze FNATE, MCIoD, Managing Director, Frazimex Engineering Limited, Nigeria and Mr. Yagouba Traore, Head of energy policy, planning and development, AFREC – Senegal during a panelist session at the African Oil Week (AOW) in Accra Ghana.

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Oilserv Group, Engr. Emeka Okwuosa has emphasized the need to leverage existing capabilities in Africa in harnessing its natural resources, especially in the oil and gas industry.

Speaking in a panelists session at the African Oil Week (AOW) in Accra Ghana, Okwuosa said such a synergy will fast track the unlocking of the inherent prosperity embedded in the abundant natural resources in the continent.

Okwuosa, who was represented by the Manager Director, Frazimex Engineering Limited, Engr. Chuka Eze, in a panel session titled, “Cross-boarder Projects and Knowledge Exchange,” emphasized that cross-boarder collaborations are critical to upscale activities in the upstream sector of the oil and gas industry in Nigeria and other African countries.

He said, “Cross-border collaborations are critically important to the upscaling of the upstream to solve Africa’s problems because it is the first process to harvest the natural resources.

“Giving the operational technicalities in the upstream, we don’t need to reinvent the wheel, we need to leverage on existing capabilities; people that have done it before, to be able to extract the natural resources to solve Africa’s concerns.

“So, it cuts across the whole Oil and Gas value-chain not just upstream, but why it’s important for the upstream is because it is the beginning of solving our problem, unlock our shared prosperity, solve the African problem in an African way.

“However, there is a need to introduce regional movement accords for energy professionals to remove visa friction for project work. We should expand continent-wide, searchable opportunity platforms (building on the African Partner Pool concept) that publish tender pipelines and service-provider credentials.

“Also, embed mandatory local/regional apprenticeship and graduate training clauses into contract awards so every major project becomes a development vehicle and sponsor multi-country pilot projects to test procurement models, shared infrastructure usage, and liability allocations, then scale successful pilots.”

Advocating for local operators’ participation in the quest for Africa’s economic transformation, Okwuosa said the success story of the Oilserv Group is a testament to the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB) in Nigeria.

He noted, “We are established in Nigeria with an extremely strong footprint as proven engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor in the past 30 years.

“We started from refurbishing a swimming pool to playing a major role in Gas Infrastructure in Nigeria with Pan-African services extensions to Benin Republic where we have our exploration and production (E&P) subsidiary. We have a presence in Ghana, Togo and Uganda as our regional footprints.

“The past few days have heard conversation and seen thought-provoking statistics of how wealthy Africa is with natural resources which necessitates the purpose of this conversation.”

On challenges relating to the efficacy of utilizing cross-border collaborations, Okwuosa cited personal experiences, saying Frazimex Engineering has been responsible for engineering solutions for major turnkey projects in Nigeria.

According to him, most of the gas infrastructure projects executed by Oilserv Limited are designed by Frazimex Engineering Limited. He listed such to include the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben(OB3) gas pipeline project with the largest diameter pipeline of about 48 inches by 128km, with 2bscf gas treatment plant with 4 Trains, each producing 500mscf.

The OB3 project he told the audience has been commission, and part of the commissioned trains has been energized with gas flowing 300mscf in Nigeria currently.

He listed others to include the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project designed to transport gas from the middle-belt of Nigeria to the north. “It is a 40-inch diameter pipeline by 614km in 2 segments, and Oilserv is the EPC contractor for segment 1, which encompasses all unimaginable terrains”, he said.

He called on governments across the continent to put in place business friendly policies, stressing that clients and customers are doing their best to bring projects to live, but the right policies most be available that can help solve continental problems.

“We do have problems that we need to solve, we do have the natural resources in abundant, we do have the skill and although there’s room for improvements to solve these problems; we just need to move into implementation mode so that by the time we come back here or any other forum next time, we will be looking at the outcomes of the various conversations we have made so far.

“Most importantly, we’ve talked about cross-border collaboration, we can’t just walk alone, there are some synergies we can leverage on what has worked best in one country and leverage it in another country so that optimize the resources and get a better desired output.”

Speaking on the need for government commitment, he said, “The government of Ghana just signed a whooping deal of intent for a $1.6b opportunity worth of project. After the conversation I met and introduced Oilserv’s infrastructural impacts with proven records in Nigeria, alongside our Pan-African footprints to the Energy Minister, and told him we would like to partner with him.

“Right there, he committed his personal assistance to schedule a meeting with me, which shows leadership commitment.”

Meanwhile, other stakeholders call for synergy among players to foster growth in the oil and gas sector in Africa.

Mr. Yagouba Traore, Head of energy policy, planning and development, AFREC, SENEGAL, said “There is need for more collaborative work towards championing robust growth to the Africa energy industry. We can do more and the capacity is available to champion whatever we want to achieve.”