C’River PDP leaders endorse state chairman for second term

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

All 18 Chapter Chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State have thrown their weight behind Barr. Venatius Ikem, unanimously adopting him for a second term as State Chairman.

The decision was sealed in Calabar on Wednesday after the forum of Chapter Chairmen met with Ikem and members of his State Executive to deliberate on the forthcoming congress slated for September 27, 2025.

Addressing journalists shortly after the meeting, the forum’s leader and Ogoja Chapter Chairman, Comrade Odidi Achong, said the choice of continuity was based on Ikem’s proven capacity to stabilize the PDP and provide the momentum needed for victory

“We have confidence in Ikem’s leadership. He has shown the ability to foster unity and reposition the party, especially at this critical time. His second term will consolidate our strength and prepare us for success,” Achong declared.

Reinforcing the position, the Forum Secretary and Biase Chapter Chairman, Hon. Obia Ikika, dismissed claims of internal division, stressing that the PDP remains one united family.

“Like every family, disagreements may arise, but we resolve them internally. There is no vacuum, no vacancy. Come September 27, we will present a united front. Those sponsoring discord only expose themselves as enemies within,” Ikika said.

The Chapter Chairmen vowed to resist attempts by what they described as “detractors and external agents” to hijack the party, insisting that only trusted leaders with loyalty to the PDP can be entrusted with its future.