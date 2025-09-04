C’River: PDP defies Wike, unveils chairmanship candidate for Sept 27 Congress

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River has kicked against the Nyesom Wike’s faction of the party by presenting a chairmanship candidate for the September 27 congress.

The caucus of Cross River central senatorial district on Thursday went against Wike by unveiling Hon. Tim Ekawu as their candidate for the September 27th , 2025 congress.

Recall that the Southern senatorial district of the state had on Wednesday pledged their support for Ekawu in defiance to the state caucus of the party who are loyal to Nyesom Wike.

The Central senatorial district caucus followed suit during a meeting by stakeholders who unanimously agreed that Wike is now a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and as such cannot dictate to them.

The caucus atrributed the Party’s woes to transactional politics being played by some of its members.

In a communique released after the meeting, the caucus agreed to ensure cohension in the party and work towards reclaiming the state as well as the Presidency in 2027.

The communique signed by Hon. Anthony Edako, who is also the State Secretary of the PDP, the caucus affirmed their support for the decisions of the party regarding the date and venue for the national convention.

They further pledged their support to the national woman leader of the PDP, Mrs Amina Darasimi, for her efforts at repositioning the party in the state.

“The meeting also expressed implicit support for the candidature of Mr Anthony Edako as state secretary for the party in the upcoming congresses.

“The meeting without equivocation pledges it’s unalloyed support for the candidate of Tim Ekawu for the position of state chairman of PDP

“The PDP after four years, needs the calm and level-headed leadership that Ekawu brings to the table,” it stated.