Crisis deepens in Ondo PDP, as Media Director resigns

— Cites hostile working environment

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The crisis in the Ondo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a new turn, following the resignation of the party’s Director of Media and Publicity, Leye Igbabo, barely 72 hours after the state congress.

Recall that last weekend, a former council chairman, Hon. Dupe Aisida, emerged as the Chairman of the party in the state. Aisida was elected alongside other executive members to lead the state chapter during the congress held in Akure, the state capital.

Shortly after his emergence, Aisida had appealed to members to put aside divisions and work together to restore confidence and unity within the party.

However, in a letter addressed to the new chairman, Igbabo announced his resignation, citing what he described as a hostile environment that hindered his ability to function effectively.

According to him, “It is disheartening to know that the Secretariat has become hostile to effective and efficient performance of my duties as the Director of Media and Publicity. Under such circumstances, I do not want to be labeled as an incompetent official. Staying in such an unproductive environment amounts to a waste of time and energy. I therefore resign my appointment with immediate effect.”

It would be recalled that a few months ago, the state Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, also resigned from the party. In his resignation statement, Peretei cited frustrations with the party’s direction and alleged internal challenges, saying it had become difficult to work with the leadership structure as it stood.

Peretei, who served the party in different capacities over the years, lamented that the situation had made it impossible to achieve electoral victories in recent election cycles.

Both resignations have further deepened concerns over the internal cohesion of the PDP in Ondo State, as it works to reposition itself ahead of future elections.