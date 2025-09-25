Crisis deepens in C’River PDP as congress postponement sparks dispute

PDP flags

….Congress to hold as scheduled, Ikem insists

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State is facing a worsening internal crisis following conflicting directives over the state congress to elect a new State Working Committee (SWC).

On Wednesday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in an unsigned press release, announced the postponement of the congress, which was earlier scheduled for Saturday, September 27, 2025.

Also, recall an earlier statement by the National Publicity Secretary, which directed the South South Zonal Caretaker Committee, headed by Emmanuel Ogidi, to assume control of the state chapter’s affairs pending fresh elections, citing the expiration of the current executive’s tenure.

However, state PDP Chairman, Venatius Ikem, vehemently rejected the directive, insisting that the congress will hold as planned.

He accused some former party stakeholders of creating an artificial crisis to impose their preferred candidates while spearheading the emergence of the coalition platform at the same time in the state.

Ikem, who is a member of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), stated emphatically that his tenure remains valid until September 29, 2025. He maintained that the NEC, not the National Working Committee (NWC), fixed the date for the congress and that the NWC lacks the constitutional authority to alter it.

“The NWC is not the NEC, of which I am a member. They have no moral, legal, or constitutional authority to overrule the NEC’s decision,” Ikem declared.

He vowed to challenge the purported dissolution of the state executive in court if necessary, stressing that all logistical preparations for the Congress were already in place.

“The state congress will be organised by the state chapter. The national committee’s role is to monitor, not to dictate,” he said.

Responding to claims that his tenure had expired, Ikem presented documents to back his position. “Our election was held on September 18, 2021, and we were sworn in on September 29. I have submitted my oath of office and allegiance. Let anyone claiming otherwise produce theirs,” he insisted.

The unfolding dispute has left the PDP in Cross River deeply divided, raising concerns about unity ahead of crucial political battles in the state.