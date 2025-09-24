Crisis brew in Edo markets over leadership

Map of Edo State.

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – CRISIS is brewing in Edo markets as some women under the name, Edo State Market Women Association (ESMWA) on Wednesday protested alleged imposition of a market leader popularly called Iy’eki who is not of Benin extraction on them claiming it is a negation of their age-long practice of having a Benin woman who understands the culture and tradition of Benin as their leader.

They alleged that the current Iy’eki, Josephine Ibhaguezejele was imposed on them by some people in government and the daughter of President Bola Tinubu who is the Iyaloja of Lagos.

The women protested around Benin City and at the premises of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) presented a letter to the Oba of Benin urging him to intervene in the issue and ensure a Benin person is made their leader.

But when contacted, Ibhaguezejele said the protest was politically motivated and that the allegations against her were false adding that the protesters were not known to the association she leads.

The letter signed Mrs Florence Ahunwan, their coordinator and five others claimed that the alleged imposition of Ibhaguezejele was an injustice and taboo “where a non-Benin, with no known inclination to the Benin tradition and custom, has been imposed to oversee the management of markets in Benin City and by extension, Edo State.”

They said the position of Iy’eki is not a political office that is tied to any political party or administration but a sacred and traditional position exclusively preserved for a qualified woman of Benin extraction.

They alleged that “under her, our markets have become a tool for extortion by thugs loyal to her, our women are faced with all manner of levies, and where they attempt to resist, they are beaten, insulted and their businesses threatened.

“Her illegitimate reign has brought about widespread division and resentments across markets in Benin as market women are now confused as to her sudden claim of ly’eki

“lyeki, alongside her officers, as created by the Oba of Benin, are traditional gatekeepers of the markets in Benin City, and by extension, Edo State, who advocate for better market policies, market security, as well as monitor price of commodities to suit current economic realities, and make living easy for market women, and consumers across Edo State.

“No woman of Benin extraction can lay claim to lye kiln Esan land, no Benin woman can lay claim to lyeki in Edo North, even though the leadership extends to these, the traditional headship is always reserved for daughters of the soil.

“To this extent, and as daughters of the soil, Your Majesty’s natural, spiritual and loyal subjects, we seek for your fatherly intervention, In the productive resolution of the impasse now ravaging our markets under Pastor Josephine, who has become a thorn in the flesh of market women in Benin, regularly mobilising thugs to harass Edo market women, who attempt to question her dictatorial tendencies.”