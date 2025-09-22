Creative economy is Nigeria’s next big thing — Musawa

…As Canada charges FG to leverage national unity

By Olayinka Ajayi

Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hanatu Musawa, has said the creative economy is the next big thing in Nigeria.

Musawa stated this during the Creative Economy Week in Lagos, organised by the British Council.

She insisted that the creative industry has the potential to absorb young people into the job market, providing them with opportunities to contribute to the economy and add value to the country.

She said, “If we’re able to put in an enabling environment, the creative industry is one place that gives hope to the future of Nigeria,

“It’s not about only economic growth, it’s about job creation using the tools that we have within our creativity and our culture to reposition Nigeria.”

The minister, while commending the British Council for their collaboration, saying “The creative industry has the ability for the young grown population to contribute and be great citizens within the country… We’re looking at bringing up the policy and giving them the ability and the tools to have a job.

“By harnessing the power of the creative industry, Nigeria can unlock new opportunities for economic growth, job creation, and national development.

“We have lot of raw talents in Nigeria. So there’s a need for a lot of capacity building and training. And I think this is one area where collaborating with the UK would be beneficial.”

On her part, Canada’s Trade Commissioner to Nigeria, Delane Boakye, who also spoke at the event, urged the federal government to leverage Nigeria’s rich diversity to promote national unity and economic growth.

She said, “Nigeria and Canada are peculiar in terms of diversity, but unity is key in leveraging on diverse culture for the economic gain of Nigerians.”