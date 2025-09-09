Creation of Anioma State: Who’ll bring Okowa, Nwaoboshi, Nwoko to round table? 

Ned Nwoko

By Emma Amaize, Editor, NDV

The disagreement between three top political leaders of the Anioma ethnic nationality, recognised as the Delta North senatorial district in Delta State, over the inclusion or otherwise of the proposed Anioma State in the South-East region is generating ripples.

Read Also: Security Alarm: Kidnappers flee Delta, regroup in Edo, Kogi

The leaders include a former governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, who stands out as the foremost living people. The other, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, is a former chairman of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta.

The third is the incumbent policy maker representing the district, Senator Ned Nwoko, who is also the chairman of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta.

Nine local government areas in Delta State, currently located in the South-South region, are home to the Igbo-speaking Anioma people.

Anioma APC leaders question Nwoko about his relationship with Okowa, Nwaoboshi

During a meeting in the penultimate Sunday with the senatorial executives of Delta North, nine local government chairmen, and 98 ward chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogbueshi Adizue Eluaka’s Asaba home, the party leaders, reassured that there was no-love-lost among Okowa, Nwaoboshi, and Nwoko over the proposed Anioma State.

Efforts are being made to reach them — Nwoko

Nwoko, in response, said, “I am for peace and collaboration among party leaders in Delta North. Efforts are being made to reach out to the former governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and Senator Peter Nwaoboshi.”

“Also, I am in close contact with the state deputy governor (Monday Onyeme). Talks are on for mutual agreement,” he added.

By the way, before Nwaoboshi departed the PDP for the APC years ago, all three leaders were members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Earlier this year, Nwoko followed, and in April, Okowa defected.

The NDV reliably learned that Nwoko has indeed been making efforts lately to contact Okowa and Nwaoboshi on the phone, but it was unclear if he had received any response yet.

Speaking on what Okowa told him about the proposed Anioma State last year, Nwoko said, “I told Okowa what we are doing. He told me he is supporting Anioma State. But he said it should be in South-South Nigeria.”

Okowa has not publicly voiced his position on the proposed Anioma State, but what many understand is that he is not against the creation of Anioma State. He is, however, not favourably disposed to its being grouped as a Southeast state.

Nwaoboshi shocked at Nwoko’s alleged non-consultation with other leaders

Nwaoboshi, who, together with Okowa, had ironed out their differences. In fact, Okowa visited Nwaboshi to tell him that he had joined the APC.

Senator Nwaoboshi traced the problem with Nwoko on the proposed Anioma State to a lack of proper consultation.

The APC chieftain, who spoke to the NDV weeks ago, recalled moving a motion for the creation of Anioma State during his time in the Senate, stating that the concept of Anioma State that Senator Nwoko is propagating today is not the same as that of other Anioma leaders and people.

His words: “In all of the requests (for the creation of Anioma State), right from Chief Dennis Osadebay, the simple request from the Ika, Oshimili, Aniocha, and Ndokwa people is that it must comprise only the nine local government areas that make up Anioma State.

“Anioma people fiercely opposed certain groups’ attempts to incorporate the Onitsha and Ogbaru areas in Anambra State into the Anioma State movement.

“It (Anioma) was also resisted by our brothers across the Niger. They invested so much in Onitsha and could not fathom how their investments would be in another state. They did not see how Anioma State would be in the same region with them, so they fought and resisted the inclusion of Onitsha and Ogbaru into the Anioma movement.

NDV contacts Okowa

NDV had contacted Senator Okowa for comments on the Anioma debacle and other national issues. He was “out of the country” and indicated when the reporter should reach him.

Our Igboness is undeniable, so we cannot turn back on Anioma – Nwoko

At a recent conference in Asaba, organised by the Igbo Unification Movement in partnership with the Ndi Na Asu Bia Socio-Cultural Organisation, with the theme “Igbo Bu Ofu” (Igbos are One), Senator Nwoko, who has been praised by many Anioma people, including royal fathers, for his excellent lobbying to see President Bola Tinubu create Anioma, refuted the claim that Anioma people are not Igbo.

In his speech, he urged the Anioma people to embrace their Igbo identity with pride and work with their eastern counterparts to create a more cohesive and powerful Nigeria.

“There is no argument about our Igbo-ness. I understand history very well. I have a degree in history. I am familiar with the migration of the Igbo people, and I know that we, the Anioma, are Igbo. The time has come for us to reverse the old narratives that separated us from our brothers across the Niger.

“This Anioma quest has nothing to do with the Labour Party, the APC, or the PDP; it has to do with fairness, justice, and identity. Although I’m not interested in running for governor, I want Anioma to become a powerful state with Asaba as its capital. That way, we also fulfill the dream of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, which has always recognized Anioma as one of the Igbo states,” he said.

Anioma interest should supersede others

Since 1954, when the first premier of the defunct Midwest Region, the late Chief Dennis Osadebey, kick-started the journey for the creation of Anioma State, the thrust has not reached that kind of build-up Senator Nwoko has mustered.

But the lack of interconnection among the leaders is threatening the lovely proposal, which every Anioma son should identify with.

Okowa, Nwaoboshi, and Nwoko may have different reasons for their positions, but what is more important is the greater good of the Anioma ethnic nationality.

Who will bring the three leaders and brothers to a dialogue table to amicably discuss the bone of contention and reach an accord on the stunning Anioma State creation request, which their ancestors initiated?

Anioma leaders reached an arrangement to support Okowa for governor of Delta State in 2014/2015. There was also a truce for Nwaoboshi to be in the Senate in 2015 and Nwoko in 2023.

Okowa, as the then-sitting governor, approved Nwoko’s senate bid. Putting aside their personal grievances, the leaders should view the creation of Anioma State from the perspective of what will be best for all Aniomas under the present circumstances.

Vanguard News