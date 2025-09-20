Crayvelli, DJ Titanium, Tolu Daniels, others shutdown Tempo Lagos

By Benjamin Njoku

Tempo Lagos recently held its maiden edition event — a night that will be remembered as a cultural turning point, Lagos witnessed the birth of something extraordinary.

The event which was held on the 13th of September, 2025 was a rave so powerful it sold out twice, crashed its own ticketing site, and packed a venue with over 700 fans hungry for the future of Afrobeats.

More than a party, Tempo Lagos was a rebellion, a response to the erosion of homegrown Afrobeats by competing subcultures. With headliners Crayvelli, DJ Titanium, and Tolu Daniels, the night became a masterclass in rhythm, energy, and Lagos nightlife at its most unapologetic.

No fewer than five hundred guests locked on the dancefloor at every moment and more than seven hundred footfalls in a single night from the event that was sold out twice.

But the experience told another. Guests were transported into a world where culture and music fused with Retro Gaming Stations, a buzzing Tattoo Parlour, a dedicated Afrobeats Wall of Fame, and a fully-charged bar, an ecosystem built to celebrate Afrobeats in its raw, unfiltered essence.

The debut quickly captured the eye of the media, with coverage from Nectar Africa, Deeds Magazine, 49th Street, and Notesphere, confirming what every guest already knew: Tempo Lagos isn’t just another event. It’s the epicentre of Afrobeats nightlife and the beginning of a cultural revolution.

“Tempo Lagos is a movement,” say its creators Tolu Daniels, Samuel Korie, DJ Titanium, Crayvelli, Moronfoluwa ‘Foluade’ Alabi and Bolaji Oguntolu. They note that “It’s how we make Afrobeats great again, by protecting its soul, amplifying its sound, and building a world where our culture is celebrated without compromise.”

With Trace Africa and Filmhouse Nigeria already on board as partners, and bigger editions on the horizon, the message is clear: Tempo Lagos has arrived, and the future of Afrobeats nightlife belongs here.