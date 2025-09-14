Court to hear Nnamdi Kanu’s motion seeking his transfer to National Hospital Monday

Nnamdi Kanu

The Federal High Court will on Monday hear a motion filed by Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), seeking an order transferring him to the Abuja National Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Justice Musa Liman had granted the motion ex parte, praying for permission from the court to hear the application during the vacation period due to its urgency.

“I believe that the right to health is as important as the right to life.

“And so I agree that this matter can be heard by the vacation court,” Justice Liman, who is also a vacation judge, had said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kanu, in the ex parte motion with charge number: FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015, had sought relief.

Kanu, in the motion dated Sept. 2 but filed on Sept. 3 by Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, sought an order “granting leave for the applicant’s motion dated 1st September, 2025 to be heard before the vacation judge.”

Giving an 11-ground argument why their request should be granted, Agabi said Kanu is presently standing trial before Justice James Omotosho in charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015.

He said Kanu, on May 19, filed an application praying the court to admit him to bail pending the hearing and determination of the terrorism charge.

The lawyer, however, stated that the application could not be heard before the court’s annual vacation, hence the continued detention.

According to him, while awaiting the resumption of court activities, the applicant’s health took a worrisome decline, necessitating the invitation of doctors to carry out a thorough and extensive examination of the applicant.

“The examination revealed issues with his health, including organs such as his pancreas and liver, as well as an emerging lump underneath his armpit and dangerously low levels of potassium.

“The doctors have recommended that he be moved to the National Hospital as an interim measure to afford him medical attention and forestall further decline.

“The applicant’s health is seriously deteriorating considering the nature of his confinement thereby making more pressing, the need to bring this application and have same heard by a vacation judge,” Agabi said.

He alleged that a letter from the doctors to the Director-General of the DSS, advising the transfer of Kanu, had gone unanswered.

He said the urgency of the matter had, therefore, necessitated the filing of the instant application as a measure to arrest further decline of his health while spirited efforts are being expended to ensure his treatment.”

The senior lawyer stated that granting the application would not cause any injustice to the complainant (DSS).

Besides, Agabi said the court “is imbued with jurisdiction to hear and grant the prayers sought in the application.”

Emmanuel Kanu, the younger brother of Nnamdi Kanu, in the affidavit he deposed to, averred that the IPOB leader recently complained of weakness and pains in his body.

He said this “prompted the invitation of doctors led by the Eminent Emeritus Professor Austin A.C. Agaji, who on 1st September, 2025 at about 2:30pm,” told him that several tests were conducted on Kanu in August.

Emmanuel said the doctor told him, at Agabi’s law firm, that it was discovered that the IPOB leader was suffering from issues relating to his liver and kidneys, as well as a dangerously low level of potassium.

“He was further diagnosed of a swelling around his armpit area which requires urgent attention to ascertain the cause and thereafter to seek appropriate medical treatment,” he averred.

