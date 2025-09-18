Court remands five over murder of youth, ₦39m truck robbery in Ebonyi

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI — A Magistrate Court sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, has arraigned and remanded five persons over the alleged murder of a youth and the robbery of a truck valued at ₦39 million in Ekoli, Edda Local Government Area.

The truck belongs to Dr. Eni Uduma-Chima, Chairman of the Ebonyi State Fertilizer and Chemical Company Limited Board.

The accused — Amarachi Irem (27), Oledi Philip-Nsi (26), Ogbu Nkama (22), Chibueze Nnachi (36), and Okoro Stanley Onuu (39) — are facing a four-count charge of conspiracy, murder, armed robbery, and unlawful possession of firearms.

One of the suspects, Oledi Philip-Nsi, faces an additional charge of attempted murder of Hon. Eni Uduma-Chima on June 1, 2025, at Ekoli-Edda.

Police prosecutor, Eze Ndubuaku, told the court that the offences were committed on July 9, 2025, at Ndienworo village, Ekoli-Edda. He alleged that the defendants conspired to murder one Udu Nnachi-Orji, whom they shot dead, and thereafter robbed the truck worth ₦39 million.

He said the offences contravene sections 324 and 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap 33, Vol. 1 Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria 2009.

Defence counsel, Sunday Ajah, prayed the court to grant the suspects bail, but Chief Magistrate Sandra Onyibe refused, ruling that the court lacked jurisdiction to grant bail in such capital offences. She ordered their remand in prison custody and adjourned the case to October 2, 2025, for report of compliance.

Meanwhile, elders of Ekoli-Edda community have commended the Ebonyi State Police Command led by CP Adaku Uche-Anya for professionalism in the investigation and prosecution of the case.

Speaking to journalists, Chief Etta Egor praised the Commissioner of Police for resisting alleged political pressure to shield the suspects.

“We commend the CP and her team for their professional conduct. Even though some suspects are still on the run, we are confident they will be arrested. Peace has returned to Ekoli since these arrests and prosecutions began,” he said.