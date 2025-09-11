Court orders arrest of three men over alleged destruction of N200m building in Onitsha

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

An Onitsha Magistrate Court presided over by Her Worship, Ukamaka B. Okoye, has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of three men accused of unlawfully destroying a property valued at N200 million after they repeatedly failed to appear before the court.

The accused—Ifeanyichukwu Chiekwu (45), Ostia Okoro (42), and Ugochukwu Mbaekwe (52)—are standing trial for allegedly pulling down a seven-room duplex under construction belonging to one Okechukwu Elowue.

When the matter came up for hearing, the prosecuting police officer, ASP Hassan Ochoofu, informed the court that the men had evaded service of the police charge sheet and refused to accept court hearing notices, deliberately frustrating the proceedings.

Lawyers representing the first and third accused persons tendered what they described as “doctor’s and medical reports” from recognized hospitals, claiming their clients were unfit to attend court. However, Magistrate Okoye rejected the reports, ruling that the excuses were repetitive and not serious enough to prevent their appearance.

ASP Ochoofu further alleged that the accused had attempted to intimidate the complainant and were unlikely to attend trial unless compelled.

After considering the submissions, Magistrate Okoye granted the prosecution’s request and issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the three defendants. The case was adjourned to November 4, 2025 for further hearing.