COSEYL rallies behind Orji Kalu, says he’s APC’s hope for 2027 victory

Orji Uzor Kalu

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the apex socio-political youth organisation in the South East, has thrown its weight behind Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, representing Abia North Senatorial District, describing him as the face of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a statement signed by its President General, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Okey Nwaoru, the group said recent attacks directed at Senator Kalu from “certain quarters” were motivated by his rising political profile and growing influence within the APC.

“Senator Kalu is a transformative leader whose contributions have significantly elevated the standard of governance in Abia North. His dedication to public service, development initiatives and unwavering commitment to the APC have positioned him as a beacon of hope for our people,” COSEYL said.

The group added that the senator’s performance in the National Assembly had set a new benchmark for quality representation since the return of democracy in 1999.

“The people of Abia North are particularly grateful for his impactful leadership. His visionary projects and proactive approach have transformed the socio-economic landscape of our region. It is no surprise that under his leadership, we confidently predict an overwhelming 95 per cent support for the APC in the forthcoming elections,” the statement read.

COSEYL also expressed confidence that Senator Kalu’s partnership with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would yield further gains for the region. “We anticipate that the citizens of Abia North will not only rally behind Senator Kalu but will also vote massively for President Tinubu, recognising the synergy and transformative power of their leadership,” it said.

While dismissing criticisms against the lawmaker as “desperate attempts to undermine a proven leader,” the youth body urged citizens of Abia North to remain united in their support.

“Abia North deserves continued progress, and this can only be guaranteed through continuity of proven, results-oriented leadership. We at COSEYL affirm that 2027 is a done deal. The good people of Abia North are ready to show their appreciation for the dynamic performance of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu,” the statement concluded.