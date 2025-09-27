Corona student, Precious Aroh, emerges as ‘Best Finalist’ in 18th Toyota Dream Car Art Contest, wins $3,000

L-R: Senior Manager, Advert and Public Relations, Toyota Nigeria Limited, Mrs Bukky Ogunnusi; Managing Director of TNL, Mr. Kunle Ade-Ojo; Miss Chidera Precious Aroh (Winner of the 18th Toyota Dream Car Art Contest) and Head of Marketing, TNL, Bayo Olawoyin, when Toyota Nigeria presented Miss Chidera with her prize money in Lagos.

By Theodore Opara

Precious Aroh, a student at Corona School, Gbagada, Lagos, has brought global recognition to Nigeria by being named a Best Finalist in the 18th Toyota Dream Car Art Contest.

Precious was selected from a staggering pool of over 660,000 contestants worldwide and was awarded a prize of $3,000 from Toyota Motor Corporation.

The award was presented to Precious, her parents, and school representatives in Lagos by the Managing Director of Toyota Nigeria Limited (TNL), Mr. Kunle Ade-Ojo.

A Visionary Masterpiece: The ‘Virus Vacuum’

Precious’s winning submission, titled ‘Virus Vacuum,’ is a powerful concept car designed to create a healthier world.

“My dream car is called Virus Vacuum, the dream car of clean air,” Precious explained. “It has special suction vents on top that pull harmful viruses out of the air. Once inside the car, the viruses are destroyed, leaving clean, safe, and fresh air for people to breathe.

“The car is my dream for a healthier world, a car that not only carries people but also cares for people and heals the environment.”

Mr. Ade-Ojo praised the young artist’s ingenuity, stating, “Precious’s exceptional artistry and vision have once again placed Nigeria on a global stage. Her winning masterpiece is a powerful concept that imagines a world free of illness and viruses like Covid-19.

“She has shown profound empathy and a brilliant imagination, turning a compelling idea into an outstanding creation. She has made Nigeria, Toyota Nigeria Limited, and her school incredibly proud.”

A Legacy of Excellence Continues

This achievement marks a significant milestone for Nigeria, Toyota Nigeria Ltd, and Corona School.

“Precious’s success echoes the historic win two years ago by Oluwademilade David Odumuboni, who became the first Nigerian to win a Global Grand prize in the same competition,” Mr. Ade-Ojo noted. “It is a remarkable coincidence and a testament to the nurturing environment of both of these golden talents who hail from the same school.”

Precious will use the $3,000 prize money, which is designated for educational pursuits, to buy books, art materials, and digital learning tools that will help her improve her creativity and knowledge.

In addition to the prize money, Precious received a commemorative shield from Toyota Motor Corporation, along with a certificate and a trophy from Toyota Nigeria Limited. The Managing Director also extended heartfelt congratulations to her art teacher and proud parents, Mr. and Mrs. Aroh, acknowledging their “unwavering support and encouragement.”

The Toyota Dream Car Art Contest is a global Corporate Social Responsibility initiative by Toyota Motor Corporation, aimed at inspiring children to imagine a future car and, in doing so, foster a creative and caring mindset towards the planet.