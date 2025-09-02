The average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), popularly known as cooking gas, surged by 44.51% year-on-year in July 2025, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In its Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Price Watch Report for July 2025, released on Tuesday, the NBS said the cost of refilling a 12.5kg cylinder climbed from ₦14,261.57 in July 2024 to ₦20,609.48 in July 2025, highlighting the growing strain on household energy budgets.

The report also noted a modest reprieve month-on-month, as the average price declined by 1.91%, dropping from ₦21,010.56 in June 2025 to ₦20,609.48 in July. However, experts warn that the slight dip may not signal a sustained downward trend.

The NBS recalled that in July 2024, the country had experienced a 9.37% month-on-month fall in cooking gas prices, with costs dropping from ₦15,736.27 in June 2024 to ₦14,261.57 in July 2024 - a reversal of fortunes when compared with the current upward trajectory.

On the 5kg cylinder, the bureau reported that prices “decreased by 0.96% on a month-on-month basis from ₦8,323.95 recorded in June 2025 to ₦8,243.79 in July 2025. On a year-on-year basis, this increased by 37.98% from ₦5,974.55 in July 2024.”

A state-by-state breakdown showed that Adamawa recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder at ₦22,528.39, followed by Rivers (₦22,512.49) and Taraba (₦22,363.57). The lowest prices were reported in Yobe (₦19,030.00), Niger (₦19,154.99), and Nasarawa (₦20,000.62).

For the 5kg cylinder, Adamawa again topped the chart at ₦9,011.36, ahead of Rivers (₦9,005.00) and Taraba (₦8,945.43), while Yobe recorded the lowest price at ₦7,612.00, followed by Niger (₦7,662.00) and Nasarawa (₦8,000.25).

Zonal analysis revealed that the South-South zone posted the highest average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder at ₦21,278.14, followed by the South-East at ₦20,802.89, while the South-West recorded the lowest at ₦20,184.79. For the 5kg cylinder, the South-South again ranked highest (₦8,511.26), followed by the South-East (₦8,321.16), while the South-West had the lowest at ₦8,073.92.

The NBS said the findings were based on data collected from more than 10,000 respondents across Nigeria’s 774 local government areas.