gas

By Mariam Eko

The average price of refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, otherwise known as cooking gas dropped by 17.4 percent on a month-on-month, MoM basis, to N11,875 in August 2025 from N14,375 in July.

On a year-on-year, YoY basis, the average retail price declined by 16.7 percent from N14, 261.57 recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

Meanwhile, checks by Vanguard confirmed that the price of 1kg currently retails at N950, N1,000 and N1,020 depending on the location.

However the latest report released by the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch for July 2025, disclosed that the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of gas decreased by 1.91 percent on a month-on-month basis to N20,609.48 in July 2025 from N21,010.56 in June.

The report stated “On state profile analysis, Adamawa state recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas with N22,528.39 followed by Rivers state with N22,512.49 and Taraba with N22,363.57.

Conversely, the lowest average price was recorded in Yobe state N19,030.00, followed by Niger and Nasarawa states with N19,154.99 and N20,000.62 respectively.