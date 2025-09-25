Cooking gas price decline 21.42% to N16, 195.07 – NBS

By Mariam Eko

The national average retail price of refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, otherwise known as cooking gas has dropped by 21.42 percent on a month-on-month, MoM basis, to N16,195.07 in August, 2025 from N20,609.48 in July.

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, disclosed that the price of gas rose by 4.13 percent on a year-on-year, YoY basis from N15,552.56 in July 2024.

However, on state analysis, Yobe state recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 12.kg cylinder with N16,887.42, followed by Adamawa with N16,872.40 and Ebonyi with N16,859.17.

The report stated “conversely, the lowest average price was recorded in Benue state with N15,102.50, followed by Borno and Imo with N15,176.39 and N15,177.58 respectively”.

Analysis by zone showed that the North –west recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder pf gas with N16,358.15, followed by the South-east with N16,344.61 while the South-west recorded the lowest price with N15,865.17.

Meanwhile, the average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas also decreased by 22.32 percent on a month-on-month, MoM basis, to N6,404.02 in August 2025 from N8,243.79 in July. On a year-on-year, YoY basis, it decreased by 0.40 percent from N6,430.02 in August 2024.

On state profile analysis, Katsina state recorded the highest average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder with N6,945.21, followed by Taraba and Rivers state with N6,893.12 and N6,886.49. on the other hand, Delta state recorded the lowest price with N5,657.50, followed by Bauchi and Borno with N5,721.75 and N6,070.56 respectively.

In addition analysis by zone showed that the North-west recorded the highest average retail price with N6,473.63, followed by the North-east with N6,465.63 while the South-south recorded the lowest with N6,331.29.