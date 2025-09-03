Controversy trails removal of AIG, Zone 2

By Emma Nnadozie & Efe Onodjae



Contrary to reports making the rounds that Assistant Inspector-General of in charge of Zone 2, Command, Onikan, Lagos Adegoke Fayoade has been removed from the zone, police sources at the Force headquarters have confirmed that he is still in charge and there is no signal to that effect.

Debunking media reports claiming he has been removed as the head of Zone 2 Police Command, Lagos, sources said he was in the office till late this night and carried out his duties before departing around 9pm.

An online medium had, few hours ago, reported that the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, ordered the removal of AIG Fayoade over alleged succession intrigues. The report quickly went viral, sparking speculations within the security community.



Reacting to the report, sources at the Force headquarters, Abuja told Vanguard via phone call around 11.05 that: ” The report as false and misleading. Is it possible to remove such a highly placed officer without signal? As we speak, there is no signal to that effect.

“As far as I know, it is not true. He has not received any paper or anything, and people have been calling from everywhere. He is still working at Zone 2 and doing his official duties as the AIG in charge,” one of the source that sought for strict anonymity stated.



The source further clarified that he has continued to discharge his responsibilities without interruption, noting that he remains committed to maintaining peace and security across the Zone, which covers Lagos and Ogun States.



The senior officer lamented that the unverified report has caused tension, stressing that the AIG has not been served with any redeployment or removal letter from the police authorities.

“People have been calling us everywhere, but as I speak to you, he is still the AIG Zone 2. I don’t think he has received any official letter, and he isdoing his duties,” he reiterated.

Meanwhile, efforts to get official confirmation from the Force Headquarters proved abortive as no formal statement had been issued at press time